Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and sells therapies for patients with serious and rare diseases. Its products include ARIKAYCE for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease and Brensocatib for patients with bronchiectasis and other neutrophil-mediated diseases. The company is also developing Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and other rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed was founded in 1988 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.