insightsoftware
insightsoftware Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at insightsoftware totals $196K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for insightsoftware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
insightsoftware
Product Manager
hidden
Total per year
$196K
Level
-
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$25.5K
Years at company
23 Years
Years exp
28 Years
What are the career levels at insightsoftware?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

