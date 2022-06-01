← Company Directory
insightsoftware
insightsoftware Salaries

insightsoftware's salary ranges from $9,221 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Canada at the low-end to $121,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of insightsoftware. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
Median $121K
Software Engineer
Median $57.8K
Administrative Assistant
$51.8K
Customer Service
$63.6K
Financial Analyst
$119K
Information Technologist (IT)
$9.2K
Sales Engineer
$61.3K
Solution Architect
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at insightsoftware is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $121,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at insightsoftware is $62,495.

