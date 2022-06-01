The Inside Ideas Group (IIG) – which includes leading in-housing company OLIVER, global content agency Adjust Your Set, experience and engineering company Dare and property marketing specialists Aylesworth Fleming – exists to transform brands’ business performance through the use of smarter solutions, delivered from the inside. IIG joined the world’s first brandtechTM group You & Mr Jones in 2019. You & Mr Jones holds majority stakes in five segments of the technology marketing sector: in-housing (OLIVER), data (55), consultancy (Blood/55), content creation and distribution (Mofilm, theAmplify, Gravity Road, Mobkoi) and has strategic investments in several leading technology businesses including Pinterest, Niantic, AI Foundation, VidMob, Jivox, Zappar, EVRYTHNG, Automat, Beeswax, and Gfycat.