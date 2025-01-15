← Company Directory
Inshorts
Inshorts Salaries

Inshorts's salary ranges from $3,641 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $99,225 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inshorts. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Copywriter
$5.5K
Data Scientist
$90.7K
Marketing Operations
$3.6K
Software Engineer
$99.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Inshorts is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inshorts is $48,082.

