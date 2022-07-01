← Company Directory
INRY
Work Here? Claim Your Company

INRY Salaries

INRY's salary ranges from $4,865 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $5,351 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of INRY. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$5.4K
Solution Architect
$4.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at INRY is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $5,351. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at INRY is $5,108.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for INRY

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Snap
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources