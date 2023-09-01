← Company Directory
Inova IT
Inova IT Salaries

Inova IT's salary ranges from $53,246 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in Slovenia at the low-end to $143,715 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inova IT. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$144K
Software Engineering Manager
$53.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Inova IT is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $143,715. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inova IT is $98,480.

