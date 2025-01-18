← Company Directory
Innovid
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Israel

Innovid Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Israel

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Israel package at Innovid totals ₪456K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Innovid's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Innovid
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per year
₪456K
Level
-
Base
₪420K
Stock (/yr)
₪36.1K
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Innovid?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Innovid in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪601,459. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Innovid for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪449,516.

Other Resources