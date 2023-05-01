Innoveo is a company that provides a cloud-based, AI-enabled no-code platform for enterprises in complex and regulated industries to develop modern applications without writing custom code. Their platform is currently in production globally at over 30 industry leaders across insurance, financial services, healthcare, and real estate. Innoveo aims to empower enterprises to be connected, innovative, quick, and nimble. Their name is a combination of the words innovation and veo, which translates from Latin to "I see."