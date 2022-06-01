← Company Directory
Innovative Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Innovative Solutions Salaries

Innovative Solutions's salary ranges from $36,902 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $59,700 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Innovative Solutions. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $36.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$59.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Innovative Solutions is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $59,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Innovative Solutions is $48,301.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Innovative Solutions

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • Flipkart
  • PayPal
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources