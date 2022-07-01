← Company Directory
Innovapptive
Innovapptive Salaries

Innovapptive's salary ranges from $9,702 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $119,400 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Innovapptive. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$119K
Software Engineer
$9.7K
The highest paying role reported at Innovapptive is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $119,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Innovapptive is $64,551.

