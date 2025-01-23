← Company Directory
Innotech
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Frontend Software Engineer

Innotech Frontend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Frontend Software Engineer compensation in Russia package at Innotech totals RUB 3.89M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Innotech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Innotech
Frontend Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 3.89M
Level
Senior
Base
RUB 3.46M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 432K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Innotech?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Frontend Software Engineer at Innotech in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 6,784,916. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Innotech for the Frontend Software Engineer role in Russia is RUB 3,787,042.

