inMusic
    inMusic is the parent company for a family of premier brands that includes AIR Music Technology, Akai Professional, Alesis, Alto Professional, Denon DJ, Denon Pro, Marantz Professional, HeadRush, ION Audio, Marq Lighting, M-Audio, MixMeister, Numark, Rane, and Sonivox. Committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the DJ, music production, live sound, musical instrument, pro audio, lighting and consumer electronics industries, each of inMusicʼs brands creates cutting-edge products that incorporate and build upon the latest in engineering, design, and technology.

    http://www.inmusicbrands.com
    2012
    430
    $50M-$100M
