Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at InMobi ranges from ₹2.45M per year for SDE I to ₹5.6M per year for SDE III. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.01M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for InMobi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
SDE I
₹2.41M
₹2.18M
₹104K
₹125K
SDE II
₹3.4M
₹3.29M
₹0
₹105K
SDE III
₹5.6M
₹4.92M
₹681K
₹0
SDE IV
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At InMobi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.19% per period)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)