InMobi
InMobi Marketing Salaries

The median Marketing compensation in United Kingdom package at InMobi totals £152K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for InMobi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
InMobi
Marketing
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£152K
Level
hidden
Base
£121K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£30.3K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at InMobi?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At InMobi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (1.19% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at InMobi in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £192,181. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InMobi for the Marketing role in United Kingdom is £149,133.

Other Resources