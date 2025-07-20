Company Directory
The average Human Resources total compensation in United States at InMobi ranges from $267K to $389K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for InMobi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

$307K - $350K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$267K$307K$350K$389K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At InMobi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.19% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

Paket gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Human Resources di InMobi in United States adalah total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $389,400. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di InMobi untuk peran Human Resources in United States adalah $267,300.

