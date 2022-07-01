← Company Directory
InMarket
InMarket Salaries

InMarket's salary ranges from $106,465 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $336,600 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of InMarket. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Marketing
$106K
Product Manager
$243K
Sales
$196K
Software Engineer
$201K
Software Engineering Manager
$337K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at InMarket is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $336,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InMarket is $201,000.

