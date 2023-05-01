IEHP is a top 10 Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the US, serving over 1.6 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. They have a network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 employees. IEHP is committed to providing quality, accessible, and wellness-based healthcare services through partnerships with providers and the community. They offer a comprehensive benefits package and have a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit. IEHP has won awards for their workplace culture and training programs.