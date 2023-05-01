← Company Directory
Inland Empire Health Plan
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Inland Empire Health Plan that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    IEHP is a top 10 Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the US, serving over 1.6 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. They have a network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 employees. IEHP is committed to providing quality, accessible, and wellness-based healthcare services through partnerships with providers and the community. They offer a comprehensive benefits package and have a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit. IEHP has won awards for their workplace culture and training programs.

    http://ww3.iehp.org
    Website
    1995
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Inland Empire Health Plan

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • Tesla
    • Google
    • Facebook
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources