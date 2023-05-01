← Company Directory
Inkitt
Inkitt Salaries

Inkitt's salary ranges from $59,191 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Germany at the low-end to $215,070 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end.

Product Designer
$59.2K
Software Engineer
$201K
Software Engineering Manager
$215K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Inkitt is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,070. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inkitt is $201,000.

