Inito simplifies healthcare and wellness with advanced health trackers that provide real-time data and values. The company has recorded 8X growth in 2022, is projected to grow over 4X in 2023, and plans to launch in 10+ countries through 2024. The Inito Fertility Monitor accurately measures all four fertility hormones and is trusted by over 20,000+ couples in India & US. Inito is backed by Y Combinator and other top investors in the world.