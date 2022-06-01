The world is reading. Ingram helps connect our world with the books they want—print and digital—when they need them, in the simplest ways. To better serve an increasingly connected global community of readers we are transforming the book industry for the better: through smart leadership, cutting-edge technology, and revolutionary innovations in the manufacture and distribution of books. Providing comprehensive services for publishers, retailers, libraries and educators, Ingram makes these services seamless and accessible through technology, innovation and creativity. With an expansive global network of offices and facilities, Ingram’s services include digital and physical book distribution, print on demand, and digital learning. Ingram Content Group is a part of Ingram Industries Inc. and includes Ingram Book Group LLC, Ingram Publisher Services LLC, Lightning Source LLC, VitalSource Technologies LLC, Ingram Library Services LLC, and Tennessee Book Company LLC.