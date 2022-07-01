← Company Directory
Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Salaries

Ingersoll Rand's salary ranges from $83,580 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $169,150 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ingersoll Rand. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$100K
Project Manager
$169K
Sales
$83.6K
The highest paying role reported at Ingersoll Rand is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ingersoll Rand is $99,960.

