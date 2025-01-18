← Company Directory
ING
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Bucharest Metropolitan Area

ING Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Bucharest Metropolitan Area

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Bucharest Metropolitan Area package at ING totals RON 270K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ING's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
ING
Software Engineer
Bucharest, BU, Romania
Total per year
RON 270K
Level
Software Engineer 3
Base
RON 270K
Stock (/yr)
RON 0
Bonus
RON 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at ING?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RON 141K+ (sometimes RON 1.41M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at ING in Bucharest Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €64,571. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ING for the Backend Software Engineer role in Bucharest Metropolitan Area is €53,841.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ING

Related Companies

  • Deutsche Bank
  • KeyBank
  • Credit Suisse
  • RBC
  • Scotiabank
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources