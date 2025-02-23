← Company Directory
ING
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer
  • Software Engineer 3
  • Romania

Software Engineer Level

Software Engineer 3

Levels at ING

Compare Levels
  1. Software Engineer 1
  2. Software Engineer 2
  3. Software Engineer 3
    4. Show 2 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
RON 60,231
Base Salary
RON 266,359
Stock Grant ()
RON 0
Bonus
RON 10,824

RON 736K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RON 138K+ (sometimes RON 1.38M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ING

Related Companies

  • Deutsche Bank
  • KeyBank
  • Credit Suisse
  • RBC
  • Scotiabank
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources