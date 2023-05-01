Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a US-based infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Specialty Civil, offering a range of services including full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and maintenance of infrastructure services for wind and solar industries, environmental remediation services, rail infrastructure services, and heavy civil construction services. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.