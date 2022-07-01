← Company Directory
Infoworks.io
Top Insights
    About

    Over 80% of big data projects fail to deploy to production because project implementation is a complex, resource intensive effort taking months or even years. Infoworks fully automates data operations, orchestration and engineering for the creation and operation of BI, ML and AI data pipelines from source to consumption, helping Fortune 500 customers implement to production in days, using 10x fewer people. Infoworks leveraged our founders’ experiences at Google and Zynga building and deploying world-class big data environments to create a commercially available autonomous data engine that requires no coding or specialized “big data” skills.

    infoworks.io
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

