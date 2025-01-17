← Company Directory
Infovista
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Infovista Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Poland at Infovista ranges from PLN 389K to PLN 555K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infovista's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 446K - PLN 522K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 389KPLN 446KPLN 522KPLN 555K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Infovista?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Infovista in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 554,904. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infovista for the Solution Architect role in Poland is PLN 388,907.

