Infovista
Infovista Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Japan at Infovista ranges from ¥7.93M to ¥11.1M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infovista's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

¥8.58M - ¥9.98M
France
Common Range
Possible Range
¥7.93M¥8.58M¥9.98M¥11.1M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Infovista?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Infovista in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥11,098,202. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infovista for the Product Designer role in Japan is ¥7,927,287.

