Infosys
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • Data Architect

Infosys Data Architect Salaries

Data Architect compensation in United States at Infosys ranges from $95.1K per year for JL4 to $102K per year for JL5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
JL3B
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
JL3A
Senior Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
JL4
Solution Architect
$95.1K
$94.6K
$0
$500
JL5
Senior Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$0
View 1 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Architect at Infosys in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $130,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infosys for the Data Architect role in United States is $100,000.

