Infosys Systems Engineer Salaries in Greater Hyderabad Area

Systems Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at Infosys ranges from $₹307K per year to $₹419K. The median yearly compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package totals ₹373K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus JL3B Systems Engineer (Entry Level) ₹365K ₹365K ₹0 ₹0 JL3A Senior Systems Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- JL4 Technology Analyst ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- JL5 Technology Lead ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Infosys ?

