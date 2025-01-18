← Company Directory
Infosys
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  Production Software Engineer

Infosys Production Software Engineer Salaries

Production Software Engineer compensation in India at Infosys ranges from ₹490K per year for JL3B to ₹505K per year for JL3A. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹509K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
JL3B
Systems Engineer(Entry Level)
₹490K
₹490K
₹0
₹0
JL3A
Senior Systems Engineer
₹505K
₹505K
₹0
₹0
JL4
Technology Analyst
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JL5
Technology Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Production Software Engineer at Infosys in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,000,967. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infosys for the Production Software Engineer role in India is ₹509,117.

Other Resources