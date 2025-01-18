Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Infosys ranges from $61.9K per year for JL3B to $100K per year for JL5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
JL3B
$61.9K
$61.9K
$0
$0
JL3A
$89.7K
$84.7K
$5K
$0
JL4
$89.8K
$89.2K
$0
$650
JL5
$100K
$99.4K
$0
$965
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)