Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Infosys ranges from ₹589K per year for JL3B to ₹1.71M per year for JL5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹937K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus JL3B Systems Engineer (Entry Level) ₹589K ₹589K ₹0 ₹0 JL3A Senior Systems Engineer ₹669K ₹652K ₹0 ₹17K JL4 Technology Analyst ₹934K ₹899K ₹0 ₹34.7K JL5 Technology Lead ₹1.71M ₹1.62M ₹40.8K ₹46.9K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Infosys ?

