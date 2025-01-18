Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Infosys ranges from CA$93.9K per year for JL4 to CA$103K per year for JL5. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus JL3B Systems Engineer (Entry Level) CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- JL3A Senior Systems Engineer CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- JL4 Technology Analyst CA$93.9K CA$93.9K CA$0 CA$0 JL5 Technology Lead CA$103K CA$103K CA$0 CA$0 View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Infosys ?

