← Company Directory
Infosys
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager

  • All Program Manager Salaries

Infosys Program Manager Salaries

The median Program Manager compensation in United States package at Infosys totals $128K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infosys's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Infosys
senior project manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$128K
Level
6
Base
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
18 Years
Years exp
19 Years
What are the career levels at Infosys?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Infosys, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Program Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Infosys in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $220,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infosys for the Program Manager role in United States is $128,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Infosys

Related Companies

  • Mindtree
  • HCL Technologies
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Mphasis
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources