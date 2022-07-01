← Company Directory
InfoSum
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about InfoSum that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    InfoSum is the world’s leading data collaboration platform empowering companies to deliver better customer experiences while prioritizing customer privacy. Using patented, privacy-first technology, InfoSum connects customer records between and amongst companies, without moving or sharing data. Since launching the platform in 2019, global customer-oriented companies across financial services, CTV, retail, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment trust InfoSum to seamlessly and compliantly deliver better customer experiences.InfoSum was founded in 2015 with a vision to connect the world’s data without ever sharing it. The company has multiple patents, protecting its invention of the ‘non-movement of data.’ InfoSum is based in the US, UK and CE and is poised for exponential growth in 2021, with a Series A investment, and a rapidly expanding client base.

    infosum.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for InfoSum

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • PayPal
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources