Informatica
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Informatica Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Informatica ranges from ₹3.37M per year for L3 to ₹6.25M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.86M.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.37M
₹2.92M
₹319K
₹124K
L4
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.25M
₹4.88M
₹1.05M
₹321K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Informatica, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Informatica, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Informatica in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,434,404. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Informatica for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,348,567.

Other Resources