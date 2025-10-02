Software Engineer compensation in Sri Lanka at Infor totals LKR 2.78M per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Sri Lanka package totals LKR 3.18M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Software Engineer
LKR 2.78M
LKR 2.7M
LKR 18.5K
LKR 59.7K
Senior Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Team Lead Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
