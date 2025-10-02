Company Directory
Infor
Infor Software Engineer Salaries in Sri Lanka

Software Engineer compensation in Sri Lanka at Infor totals LKR 2.78M per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Sri Lanka package totals LKR 3.18M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Software Engineer
LKR 2.78M
LKR 2.7M
LKR 18.5K
LKR 59.7K
Senior Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Team Lead Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
View 1 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
What are the career levels at Infor?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Infor in Sri Lanka sits at a yearly total compensation of LKR 17,549,918. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infor for the Software Engineer role in Sri Lanka is LKR 3,105,675.

Other Resources