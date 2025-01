Infometry is a pure-play data analytics solutions company helping customers with Cloud Data Strategy, Data Architecture, Data Warehouse and Advanced Analytics. Infometry has delivered over 100 Cloud Data Integration, Data Warehouse and Advanced Analytics projects. Infometry is unique due to their engineering partnership with multiple Cloud Data product companies such as Informatica, Snowflake, Matillion, Delll Boomi, Talend, GCP, Tableau, Qlik, CallidusCloud, SatMetrix and more.