Infomerica
    Infomerica Inc / Infomerica (India) enables Digital Transformation and cloud offerings for enterprises at all levels by delivering seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights through an integrated set of disruptive technologies: big data analytics, internet of things (Watson), mobility, cloud, security, unified communications, etc.Infomerica Offer a Complete Portfolio of IT Services including E – Business Suite, System Integration, Business Process Management(BPM), Service Oriented Architecture(SOA), Business to Business (B2B), API Management, Data Management & ETL, Custom Development, COTS, Managed Services, Bigdata, Cloud, Mobile and Cognitive Analytics – Watson | IOT Technologies.Infomerica is a North Carolina based organization with Headquarters in Cary,NC and Delivery centers in Texas and India.

    http://infomericainc.com
    1999
    750
    $100M-$250M
