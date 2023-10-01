← Company Directory
Infogain
Infogain Salaries

Infogain's salary ranges from $13,594 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in India at the low-end to $140,700 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infogain. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $13.9K
Marketing
$124K
Marketing Operations
$13.6K
Product Manager
$124K
Project Manager
$141K
Software Engineering Manager
$28.8K
Solution Architect
$139K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Infogain is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infogain is $123,615.

