Infobip
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Infobip Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Croatia package at Infobip totals €45K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infobip's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Infobip
Software Engineer
Zagreb, GZ, Croatia
Total per year
€45K
Level
hidden
Base
€42.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€2.4K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Infobip?

€146K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Infobip in Croatia sits at a yearly total compensation of €58,056. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infobip for the Software Engineer role in Croatia is €42,626.

