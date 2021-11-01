← Company Directory
Infobip
Infobip Salaries

Infobip's salary ranges from $42,141 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Croatia at the low-end to $148,960 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infobip. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $42.1K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $63.9K
Sales
$85.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$80.2K
Technical Program Manager
$149K
The highest paying role reported at Infobip is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $148,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infobip is $80,156.

Other Resources