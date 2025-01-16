← Company Directory
InfoBeans
InfoBeans Salaries

InfoBeans's salary ranges from $9,028 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $150,750 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of InfoBeans. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$151K
Recruiter
$9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at InfoBeans is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InfoBeans is $79,889.

