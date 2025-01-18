← Company Directory
Info Edge
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Info Edge Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in India package at Info Edge totals ₹2.14M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Info Edge's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Info Edge
Senior Software Engineer
Noida, UP, India
Total per year
₹2.14M
Level
L2
Base
₹1.94M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹204K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Info Edge?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Info Edge in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,051,718. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Info Edge for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,114,534.

