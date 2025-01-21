← Company Directory
Info Edge
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Info Edge Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Info Edge totals ₹3.94M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Info Edge's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Info Edge
Product Manager
Noida, UP, India
Total per year
₹3.94M
Level
B4-B
Base
₹3.94M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Info Edge?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Info Edge in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,456,152. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Info Edge for the Product Manager role in India is ₹3,942,967.

