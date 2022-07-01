← Company Directory
Infinitus Systems
Infinitus Systems Salaries

Infinitus Systems's median salary is $226,250 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infinitus Systems. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $226K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

The highest paying role reported at Infinitus Systems is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $226,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infinitus Systems is $226,250.

