← Company Directory
Infinitive
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Infinitive Salaries

Infinitive's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $130,340 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infinitive. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$130K
Project Manager
$106K
Software Engineer
$74.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Infinitive is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $130,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infinitive is $105,968.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Infinitive

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • Amazon
  • Tesla
  • Roblox
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources