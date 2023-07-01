Infiniti Energy is a full-service energy company specializing in photovoltaic systems. They offer consulting, engineering, development, and maintenance services for solar projects. Based in Howell, New Jersey, they work with certified partners to provide cutting-edge design and installation. With over 25 years of experience, they have completed over 100 megawatts of solar projects and are expanding their team. They also offer financing options for residential customers and have completed projects for Home Depot, schools, and malls.