Infinite Computer Solutions
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Infinite Computer Solutions Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in India package at Infinite Computer Solutions totals ₹10.21M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infinite Computer Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Infinite Computer Solutions
Backend Software Engineer
Dallas, TX
Total per year
₹10.21M
Level
L3
Base
₹10.21M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Infinite Computer Solutions?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Infinite Computer Solutions in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,792,701. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infinite Computer Solutions for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,361,113.

